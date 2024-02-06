Daniel Belken named to St. Mary's in Cape Girardeau

Daniel Belken was appointed July 1 as parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral Parish and Old St. Vincent Chapel of Ease in Cape Girardeau.
Belken will also assume the role of lead chaplain at Notre Dame Regional High School, said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
Belken, who comes to Southeast Missouri after service in Springfield, Missouri, will continue to serve the diocese as associate director of Worship & Liturgy.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.