February 13, 2023

Dana Townsend joins Crain

Dana Townsend is now on staff with Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 829 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Townsend, an Indiana native, has 13 years of licensed experience, including 11 years at her most recent employer, Ford and Sons Funeral Home...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dana Townsend
Dana Townsend

Dana Townsend is now on staff with Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 829 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

Townsend, an Indiana native, has 13 years of licensed experience, including 11 years at her most recent employer, Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

Story Tags
Business

