Dana Townsend joins Crain

Dana Townsend is now on staff with Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 829 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
Townsend, an Indiana native, has 13 years of licensed experience, including 11 years at her most recent employer, Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
