Dana Newell joins Saint Francis

Dana Newell has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as assistant manager of Food and Nutrition Services.
Newell studied commercial foods and hospitality at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center and has more than 14 years of food management experience.
In her new role, Newell will provide direct supervision of food service employees.
