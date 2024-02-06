BENTON, Mo. — Current Thomas W. Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht has been named the director of the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center for the 2023-2024 school year.
Hecht, who has served as the principal at Kelly High School for the past 14 years, submitted his letter of resignation to the district Feb. 15, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Perryville superintendent Andy Comstock said the district is looking forward to Hecht "coming home" to Perry County School District. Hecht is a 1990 graduate of Perryville Senior High School.
"He shares our passion for providing our students with the tools they need to succeed when they complete their programs at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center," Comstock said March 21. "Dan's had a distinguished career marked by service to his students and his staff, which reflects the values of our district. We are excited that he is joining us as we look to the future in Perryville."
Hecht initially shared the news of his new role via his Facebook page March 16.
"I am thrilled to announce that I have been chosen by the PCSD32 Board of Education to be the next Director of the Perryville Area Career & Technical Center (PACTC)," Hecht said. "To all of you who have sent messages of kindness and support this year, I cannot adequately express the level of gratitude I feel. To every student and staff member I've worked with, thank you for allowing me to be part of your story. And to my future colleagues in Perryville, I look forward to learning with and from you. ... Let's keep serving kids!"
