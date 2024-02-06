All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 27, 2023

Dan Hecht named director of Perryville Area Career and Technology Center

BENTON, Mo. — Current Thomas W. Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht has been named the director of the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center for the 2023-2024 school year. Hecht, who has served as the principal at Kelly High School for the past 14 years, submitted his letter of resignation to the district Feb. 15, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Dan Hecht
Dan Hecht

BENTON, Mo. — Current Thomas W. Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht has been named the director of the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center for the 2023-2024 school year.

Hecht, who has served as the principal at Kelly High School for the past 14 years, submitted his letter of resignation to the district Feb. 15, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Perryville superintendent Andy Comstock said the district is looking forward to Hecht "coming home" to Perry County School District. Hecht is a 1990 graduate of Perryville Senior High School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"He shares our passion for providing our students with the tools they need to succeed when they complete their programs at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center," Comstock said March 21. "Dan's had a distinguished career marked by service to his students and his staff, which reflects the values of our district. We are excited that he is joining us as we look to the future in Perryville."

Hecht initially shared the news of his new role via his Facebook page March 16.

"I am thrilled to announce that I have been chosen by the PCSD32 Board of Education to be the next Director of the Perryville Area Career & Technical Center (PACTC)," Hecht said. "To all of you who have sent messages of kindness and support this year, I cannot adequately express the level of gratitude I feel. To every student and staff member I've worked with, thank you for allowing me to be part of your story. And to my future colleagues in Perryville, I look forward to learning with and from you. ... Let's keep serving kids!"

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 28
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of a big week f...
BusinessOct. 28
Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy