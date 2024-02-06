"He shares our passion for providing our students with the tools they need to succeed when they complete their programs at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center," Comstock said March 21. "Dan's had a distinguished career marked by service to his students and his staff, which reflects the values of our district. We are excited that he is joining us as we look to the future in Perryville."

Hecht initially shared the news of his new role via his Facebook page March 16.

"I am thrilled to announce that I have been chosen by the PCSD32 Board of Education to be the next Director of the Perryville Area Career & Technical Center (PACTC)," Hecht said. "To all of you who have sent messages of kindness and support this year, I cannot adequately express the level of gratitude I feel. To every student and staff member I've worked with, thank you for allowing me to be part of your story. And to my future colleagues in Perryville, I look forward to learning with and from you. ... Let's keep serving kids!"