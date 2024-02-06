Curly's doing brisk business in Jackson, owner says

Curly's Kitchen is a food truck and catering service operated by 1974 Jackson High School graduate Ron Cook.

"I used to own Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, which I started in 2001 and sold in 2017, and bought the truck around the same tine," Cook said.

"It's hard to get help, so when COVID came along, I started to do the work myself and turned to Facebook, put my menu on there. People, for example, are used to fried fish on Friday, and my phone's been ringing all morning and afternoon. My business is kind of word-of-mouth, and the good, positive reviews on social media."

Cook said he takes his truck to the SEMO District Fair annually for eight days, and puts on free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Jackson Elks, but otherwise the truck is permanently stationed at 1931 W. Jackson Blvd.