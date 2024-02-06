All sections
BusinessMay 15, 2023

Curly's doing brisk business in Jackson, owner says

Curly's Kitchen is a food truck and catering service operated by 1974 Jackson High School graduate Ron Cook. "I used to own Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, which I started in 2001 and sold in 2017, and bought the truck around the same tine," Cook said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ron Cook of Curly's Kitchen outside his food truck Friday, May 12, in Jackson. Cook is the former owner of Stooges Restaurant, also in Jackson.
Ron Cook of Curly's Kitchen outside his food truck Friday, May 12, in Jackson. Cook is the former owner of Stooges Restaurant, also in Jackson.Jeff Long

Curly's Kitchen is a food truck and catering service operated by 1974 Jackson High School graduate Ron Cook.

"I used to own Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, which I started in 2001 and sold in 2017, and bought the truck around the same tine," Cook said.

"It's hard to get help, so when COVID came along, I started to do the work myself and turned to Facebook, put my menu on there. People, for example, are used to fried fish on Friday, and my phone's been ringing all morning and afternoon. My business is kind of word-of-mouth, and the good, positive reviews on social media."

Cook said he takes his truck to the SEMO District Fair annually for eight days, and puts on free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Jackson Elks, but otherwise the truck is permanently stationed at 1931 W. Jackson Blvd.

"I do catering, and friends and family step in when I need assistance filling a catering order," Cook said, noting he recently did a Therapeutic Horsemanship event at Jackson Civic Center, "feeding 420 people in 35 minutes."

"I just like to cook, and I like the people, and Jackson's been good to me for many years," said Cook, 67.

For those who wonder where the "Curly's" moniker comes from, Cook reminds people of his previous ownership of Stooges — and Curly was one of the original Three Stooges.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

