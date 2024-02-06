CTA's Kelley Watson elected to state agency

Kelley Watson of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA), was elected Wednesday, Sept. 6, to the board of directors of Missouri Public Transit Authority.
Watson is CTA's accounting manager and has been on the authority's leadership team for more than a decade.
CTA's offices are at 937 Broadway, Suite 200, in Cape Girardeau.
