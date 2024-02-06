Crowell joins Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors

A native of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Crowell moved to Cape Girardeau 20 years ago to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a degree in education. After working in fund development and recruiting, she joined The Bank of Missouri in 2013.

Crowell's husband, former Missouri state legislator Jason Crowell, was one of the three "founding leaders" organizers of the Cape Girardeau branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri in the fall of 2000. The others were former KFVS12 news anchor Dave Courvoisier and Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst.

