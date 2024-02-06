Crowell joins Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors

Casey Crowell, senior vice president of treasury solutions with The Bank of Missouri, has been named to the 22-member Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.
The youth mentoring organization is headquartered in St. Louis and has a satellite office in Cape Girardeau. The organization works with thousands of children, families and volunteers in the city and county of St. Louis, as well as St. Charles, Jefferson, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.
A native of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Crowell moved to Cape Girardeau 20 years ago to attend Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a degree in education. After working in fund development and recruiting, she joined The Bank of Missouri in 2013.
Crowell's husband, former Missouri state legislator Jason Crowell, was one of the three "founding leaders" organizers of the Cape Girardeau branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri in the fall of 2000. The others were former KFVS12 news anchor Dave Courvoisier and Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst.
