Crow accepts nurse practitioner role with Saint Francis

Candice Crow, APRN, NP-C, who specializes in family medicine, has joined the Saint Francis Health Plans Wellness Center.
Crow earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and holds a master's degree from St. Louis' Maryville University.
Crow, who is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, has more than 15 years of health care experience.
Her most recent employer was St. Louis Bariatrics in Festus, Missouri.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.