Cross Trails Medical Center receives state, federal honors

Cross Trails Medical Center has received statewide and national recognition for providing quality care.
The Southeast Missouri community health center received a 2023 Platinum Award, the highest quality care honor, from the Missouri Primary Care Association.
It also received a 2023 Community Health Quality Recognition Award at the Gold Level from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Bureau of Primary Health Care.
The award is the highest honor available for community health centers at the federal level. Cross Trails was the only medical center in Missouri to receive it.
Both awards were presented in recognition of the medical center meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for clinical measures of cancer screening, diabetes and heart health, behavioral health, HIV prevention and care and maternal and child health.
"Cross Trails Medical Center is proud of the recognition received on behalf of these clinical awards to recognize the work the medical staff does to provide quality care to our patients," medical director Sarah Goodman said in a news release.
The medical center provides medical, dental and behavioral health services and has Missouri offices in Advance, Marble Hill, Perryville and Cape Girardeau.
