Cross Trails Medical Center receives state, federal honors

Both awards were presented in recognition of the medical center meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for clinical measures of cancer screening, diabetes and heart health, behavioral health, HIV prevention and care and maternal and child health.

"Cross Trails Medical Center is proud of the recognition received on behalf of these clinical awards to recognize the work the medical staff does to provide quality care to our patients," medical director Sarah Goodman said in a news release.

The medical center provides medical, dental and behavioral health services and has Missouri offices in Advance, Marble Hill, Perryville and Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.