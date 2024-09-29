All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 18, 2023
Cross Trails Medical Center receives state, federal honors
Cross Trails Medical Center has received statewide and national recognition for providing quality care. The Southeast Missouri community health center received a 2023 Platinum Award, the highest quality care honor, from the Missouri Primary Care Association...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cross Trails Medical Center, which has four offices across Southeast Missouri, was awarded with state and national honors for quality care services.
Cross Trails Medical Center, which has four offices across Southeast Missouri, was awarded with state and national honors for quality care services.Christopher Borro

Cross Trails Medical Center has received statewide and national recognition for providing quality care.

The Southeast Missouri community health center received a 2023 Platinum Award, the highest quality care honor, from the Missouri Primary Care Association.

It also received a 2023 Community Health Quality Recognition Award at the Gold Level from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Bureau of Primary Health Care.

The award is the highest honor available for community health centers at the federal level. Cross Trails was the only medical center in Missouri to receive it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both awards were presented in recognition of the medical center meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for clinical measures of cancer screening, diabetes and heart health, behavioral health, HIV prevention and care and maternal and child health.

"Cross Trails Medical Center is proud of the recognition received on behalf of these clinical awards to recognize the work the medical staff does to provide quality care to our patients," medical director Sarah Goodman said in a news release.

The medical center provides medical, dental and behavioral health services and has Missouri offices in Advance, Marble Hill, Perryville and Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy