Cross Trails Medical adds to Cape Girardeau footprint

Cross Trails Medical Center, 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, is erecting a second building nearby.

Cross Trails, designated a federally qualified health center and community health canter, is constructing an 11,300-square-foot structure, now in the framing stage, just across the road at 2430 Golden St.

The new structure, which went under construction six months ago, is projected to be completed in April and will house Cross Trails's mental health and diabetes services, plus provide office space for a licensed clinical social worker, CEO Ron Camp said.

"This new building will provide us more room in our main Broadview Street building so we can see more medical and dental patients," said Camp, who is in his 12th year with Cross Trails.

Kiefner Brothers is the contractor, with Phillip B. Smith serving as architect.