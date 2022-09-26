All sections
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Cross Trails Medical adds to Cape Girardeau footprint

Cross Trails Medical Center, 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, is erecting a second building nearby. Cross Trails, designated a federally qualified health center and community health canter, is constructing an 11,300-square-foot structure, now in the framing stage, just across the road at 2430 Golden St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Cross Trails Medical Center is building an administrative center at 2430 Golden St. to accompany its main building nearby at 408 S. Broadview St. The new structure should be complete by April.
Cross Trails Medical Center, 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, is erecting a second building nearby.

Cross Trails, designated a federally qualified health center and community health canter, is constructing an 11,300-square-foot structure, now in the framing stage, just across the road at 2430 Golden St.

The new structure, which went under construction six months ago, is projected to be completed in April and will house Cross Trails's mental health and diabetes services, plus provide office space for a licensed clinical social worker, CEO Ron Camp said.

"This new building will provide us more room in our main Broadview Street building so we can see more medical and dental patients," said Camp, who is in his 12th year with Cross Trails.

Kiefner Brothers is the contractor, with Phillip B. Smith serving as architect.

Cross Trails opened its first clinic in Marble Hill, Missouri, in 1995, and launched its Cape Girardeau location two years later.

Cross Trails also has clinics in Advance and Perryville, Missouri, seeing patients in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Perry and surrounding Southeast Missouri counties.

Cross Trails's stated mission is "to provide affordable, accessible, quality health care to all within its designated service area."

According to the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce member directory, Cross Trails "provides medical primary care and general dentistry for all ages. Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance are accepted with a sliding fee discount is available for those who qualify."

Camp said across all Cross Trails's clinics, 45,000 people are seen on average every year, and 100 people are employed by the agency.

