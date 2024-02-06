Crepe Girardeau food truck launches

Crepe Girardeau, a business specializing in "sweet and savory" crepes, debuted its mobile food truck Friday, Nov. 11.
"We've been using a canopy since June at the Cape Riverfront Market," said owner Isabelle Schott, an emergency room nurse for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
"It's truly been a 'learn-as-you-go' process," she added, noting she has improved the speed at which she produces crepes on site from 80 crepes to 145 crepes per setup.
"The kindest words I've heard about our crepes is someone who has had them in Paris, France, said ours were better, [and] I'm super thankful for everyone's excitement," said Schott, a native of South Carolina.
Schott said her mobile unit will be deployed Friday, Nov. 25, for the annual Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau.
