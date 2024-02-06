Crepe Girardeau food truck launches

"The kindest words I've heard about our crepes is someone who has had them in Paris, France, said ours were better, [and] I'm super thankful for everyone's excitement," said Schott, a native of South Carolina.

Schott said her mobile unit will be deployed Friday, Nov. 25, for the annual Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.