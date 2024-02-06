Credit downgrade reaction from local bankers

Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the nation's credit rating Aug. 1, marking only the second drop in U.S. history, but Cape Girardeau bankers interviewed by the Southeast Missourian do not appear overly concerned.

New York City-based Fitch is one of the so-called "Big Three" credit agencies; the others are Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

An unnamed Fitch director cited an "erosion of governance" for the downgrade from a AAA rating to AA+, noting former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and resulting political polarization.

Wade Bartels Alliance Bank

"I find the timing of the downgrade interesting considering the (nation's) debt ceiling was recently raised," said Wade Bartels, president/CEO of Alliance Bank.

"I do not see this move substantially impacting the financial community or customers. The response so far from bond and equity markets has been muted."

Robbie Guard MRV Banks

Robbie Guard, senior vice president and market president with MRV Banks, held a similar view.

"I feel there will be little impact and most will dismiss (Fitch's) action overall. I see it as a non-event, especially with the labor market being so strong," Guard said.

Phil Moore Banterra Bank

Phil Moore, market executive with Banterra Bank, expressed a more serious concern.