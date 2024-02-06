All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Creating a better tomorrow
The 18 individuals named Newsmakers in the September issue of Business Today have different backgrounds. They live in different places and work in different industries. But they were all chosen for the attribute they share: agency. Plenty of people aspire to making a difference, but these 18 are doers. They had good ideas and good intentions and set about actualizing them...
Tyler Graef

The 18 individuals named Newsmakers in the September issue of Business Today have different backgrounds. They live in different places and work in different industries.

But they were all chosen for the attribute they share: agency.

Plenty of people aspire to making a difference, but these 18 are doers. They had good ideas and good intentions and set about actualizing them.

Some were hard at work before realizing the magnitude of their undertaking, but they proved themselves to be problem-solvers.

And as their stories reveal, each has their own reason for taking action.

For Alan Barnette, it's the chance to save lives.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For Jeff Rawson, it's a drive for expression and creativity.

For Felice Roberson and Viney Mosley, it was devastating personal tragedy.

It takes courage, talent and a degree of selflessness to take on a challenge in the hope of creating a better community.

Each one should be admired for their willingness to do so.

We call them Newsmakers, but I'm fairly confident most don't do what they do for a headline or publicity.

Instead, they're working to make Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas better than they were yesterday.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy