Creating a better tomorrow

The 18 individuals named Newsmakers in the September issue of Business Today have different backgrounds. They live in different places and work in different industries.

But they were all chosen for the attribute they share: agency.

Plenty of people aspire to making a difference, but these 18 are doers. They had good ideas and good intentions and set about actualizing them.

Some were hard at work before realizing the magnitude of their undertaking, but they proved themselves to be problem-solvers.

And as their stories reveal, each has their own reason for taking action.

For Alan Barnette, it's the chance to save lives.