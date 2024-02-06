Cream Castle closes after almost 60 years as Sikeston staple

SIKESTON, Mo. -- For almost 60 years, Cream Castle has been a Sikeston staple, serving barbecue, hamburgers, chocolate shakes and other tasty foods to the many who visited the restaurant.

On Sept. 29, Cream Castle closed its doors for the last time.

"It was a hard decision to make," owner Ray McCord said. "I enjoy my customers and enjoy fixing food for them. I've seen three generations of people come through. Their children and now their children's children."

Cream Castle opened in 1959, built by Jimmy Farrell. Ten months later, McCord's father bought the business, and he went to work for his dad. He left the business for several years after going to college and getting his insurance license, working in St. Louis for about five years.

"A spot opened up to manage [Cream Castle], and I was getting ready to have to transfer to Galveston (Texas) and I thought, 'Well, we'll go ahead and try it and see.' I'm still trying to see if I'm going to like it," McCord said with a laugh.

While McCord was trying to see whether he liked it, many Sikeston residents already had given their approval.

Not only did people like the food, but Cream Castle was in a prime spot as teenagers would make "the loop" on weekends, traveling Malone Avenue in Sikeston, circling Cream Castle at one end and The War Drum at the other.

"Gas was cheap then," McCord said. "Guys would pile in the car and all throw in a quarter for gas and drive all night long. The girls, they would park in the back row and talk."