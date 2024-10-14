Craig Clippard promoted by Saint Francis

Craig Clippard, RPh, has been promoted by Saint Francis Healthcare System to manager of the Healing Arts & Specialty Pharmacy.
Clippard, a University of Missouri-Kansas City graduate, started with Saint Francis in 2004 as a staff pharmacist.
