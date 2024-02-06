Crafts and antiques store to open in former Pioneer Market building

A new business will open in Pioneer Market's former space in Jackson eight years after its closing in 2013.

Old Pioneer Market, an antiques and crafts store, will open Nov. 1.

The building has sat vacant since owner Sam Beggs retired in 2013. However, the once-beloved Jackson staple has remained a special place in the minds of Jackson and Cape Girardeau natives, according to Bobbie Jo Cathcart.

"Everyone who has come into the store has a story about this place," Cathcart said.

Cathcart and her daughter, Ashley Foster, began renting Pioneer Market's former building earlier this year. The duo — both professed "junkers" with a love of thrifting, crafting and antiquing — will own and operate Old Pioneer Market.

The market, at 2008 W. Jackson Blvd., will host 36 vendors, half craftsmen and half antique enthusiasts who will sell products in booths, Foster said.

Sifting through thrift stores and garage sales has always been an activity Foster and her mother enjoyed doing together. But for Foster and Cathcart, the business is more than just a second chance for vintage goods and unique finds.

Cathcart said the decision to open a crafts and antiques market came after she received a breast-cancer diagnosis.

"It's always been a dream of mine to own a thrift or antique type of place, but I would just never take the leap to do it," Cathcart said. "But once I went through breast cancer, it was like, 'It's now or never.'"

Cathcart then asked Foster to join her. Foster heard of Pioneer Market's empty building through her employer at Allied Heating and Cooling who owned the building. Soon after, she and her mother became renters and started renovating it for their market.