Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business

A Cape Girardeau accounting and payroll service is under new ownership from a longtime employee.

Heather Collins, a 10-year worker at Cox and Associates, at 825 Independence St., purchased the business from owner Margaret Cox, wife of its late founder Robert Cox. Robert Cox started the business in 1977, and his wife continued the service after his death in 2012.

“I couldn’t be happier that Heather has bought the business and will continue on with what Robert and I built,” Cox said in a news release. “It’s been an honor to serve the community for almost 50 years. With this transition, I get to keep coming to work every day and I know that the business is in good hands for the future.”

She will continue working at the business, simply swapping ownership with Collins, who knows its clients and said she is eager to grow the firm.