COVID's long-term impact on smell

As many as 1.6 million Americans have lost their sense of smell for six months or longer as a result of COVID-19 infection, according to new research published in the Dec. 3 issue of The Week magazine.
Some may never get it back, according to John Hayes, director of Pennsylvania State University's Sensory Evaluation Center.
"We're going to be dealing with this for decades," Hayes said.
