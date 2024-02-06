Covering the Community program awards free roof

Reed's Metals in Scott City has, for nine years now, participated in a companywide initiative called Covering the Community.
This program involves providing a new metal roof, free of charge, to one area homeowner every year.
As general manager Nick Reynolds explained, people submit nominations of individuals or families they think would be deserving of a new roof. Each Reed's Metals location chooses a winner.
"The stories are always tough," Reynolds said. "You want to be able to help everybody, and it kills us to only be able to pick one every year."
This year's recipient, Vicki Duckworth, lives in the 1900 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau.
"She had a lot of people nominate her. She has a lot of good friends. ... We got 10 nominations just for Vicki," Reynolds said.
The strength and number of submissions vouching for Duckworth made her the natural selection for Reynolds and his team to choose.
"All of them had a story about her, how humble she is and how she always cares for other people," he said.
Duckworth visited the Scott City Reed's Metals location to pick out the color of her new roof.
The roof was installed Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Though Reed's Metals supplied the materials, Reynolds' company did not install the roof. For that, they partnered with Jackson-based Daniel's Roofing.
Anthony Yates, part owner of Daniel's Roofing, said his company's involvement in the project was a spur-of-the-moment decision.
As soon as Reynolds mentioned Covering the Community, Yates was on board.
"Before I even knew the details about it, I wanted to be involved," he said. "... It's awesome to be a part of this and give back to the community that we're involved in."
Yates said his company has been growing in recent years and setting up charity programs. He added he'd be on board with helping the Covering the Community program in the future.
Reynolds has overseen six free roof installations, counting this year's project. Giving back to the community is a big part of his company.
Covering the Community will continue, he said, even after the company's name has changed. On Jan. 1, Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest exterior building products manufacturer in North America, purchased Reed's Metals.
Last week, Cornerstone announced the integration of Reed's Metals and two other brands, Heritage Building Systems and Metal Depots, into the Fortify Building Solutions brand.
Reynolds said Cornerstone acquired Reed's Metals in part because of their direct-to-retail success.
The Scott City location is growing, he added, with a 50-foot covered loading area in the back of the plant soon to be installed and a new building to store a portable seam roll forming machine in the works.
The location will also start manufacturing stone materials.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.