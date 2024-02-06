Covering the Community program awards free roof

Reed's Metals in Scott City has, for nine years now, participated in a companywide initiative called Covering the Community.

This program involves providing a new metal roof, free of charge, to one area homeowner every year.

As general manager Nick Reynolds explained, people submit nominations of individuals or families they think would be deserving of a new roof. Each Reed's Metals location chooses a winner.

"The stories are always tough," Reynolds said. "You want to be able to help everybody, and it kills us to only be able to pick one every year."

This year's recipient, Vicki Duckworth, lives in the 1900 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau.

"She had a lot of people nominate her. She has a lot of good friends. ... We got 10 nominations just for Vicki," Reynolds said.

The strength and number of submissions vouching for Duckworth made her the natural selection for Reynolds and his team to choose.

"All of them had a story about her, how humble she is and how she always cares for other people," he said.

Duckworth visited the Scott City Reed's Metals location to pick out the color of her new roof.

The roof was installed Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Daniel's Roofing workers install a new roof on the home of Cape Girardeau resident Vicki Duckworth. Her house was selected for this year's Covering the Community program because of the strength and number of nominations detailing how she helps others. Christopher Borro

Though Reed's Metals supplied the materials, Reynolds' company did not install the roof. For that, they partnered with Jackson-based Daniel's Roofing.