Courtney Laramore named to direct EMAA Head Start

Head Start, launched in 1965 during the administration of President Lyndon Johnson, is a comprehensive early-childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement service to low-income children and families.

EMAA serves eight counties in eastern Missouri: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington.

The agency's Cape Girardeau office is at 1111 Linden St.

