BusinessJune 5, 2023
Courtney Laramore named to direct EMAA Head Start
Courtney Laramore has been named director of Head Start for East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). Laramore, formerly an administrative assistant/fiscal regulator, has 20 years' experience with the program, according to a news release. Renee Killian, Laramore's predecessor, retired Thursday, June 1...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Courtney Laramore
Courtney Laramore

Courtney Laramore has been named director of Head Start for East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA).

Laramore, formerly an administrative assistant/fiscal regulator, has 20 years' experience with the program, according to a news release.

Renee Killian, Laramore's predecessor, retired Thursday, June 1.

Head Start, launched in 1965 during the administration of President Lyndon Johnson, is a comprehensive early-childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement service to low-income children and families.

EMAA serves eight counties in eastern Missouri: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington.

The agency's Cape Girardeau office is at 1111 Linden St.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

