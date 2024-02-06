Courtney Laramore named to direct EMAA Head Start

Courtney Laramore has been named director of Head Start for East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA).
Laramore, formerly an administrative assistant/fiscal regulator, has 20 years' experience with the program, according to a news release.
Renee Killian, Laramore's predecessor, retired Thursday, June 1.
Head Start, launched in 1965 during the administration of President Lyndon Johnson, is a comprehensive early-childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement service to low-income children and families.
EMAA serves eight counties in eastern Missouri: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington.
The agency's Cape Girardeau office is at 1111 Linden St.
