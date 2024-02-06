Count Missouri among America's grocery-taxing states

Missouri, at 1.225%, is one of only 14 U.S. states taxing food purchased in groceries and supermarkets, according to the Tax Police Center of the Urban Institute & Brookings Institution.
The others are Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
Five states have no sales tax on food: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.
Additionally, Illinois is alone among the 50 states in levying a tax on prescription drugs. The Land of Lincoln's rate is 1%.
