Cost of stamps going ever higher

U.S. Postal Service officials said April 10 they are asking the Postal Regulatory Commission for permission to raise the price of a first-class stamp again — this time to 66 cents.
In January, USPS won approval to hike the price from 60 to 63 cents but the agency said it needs the latest boost in cost to offset the rise in inflation,
If OK'd by the PRC, the 66-cent-per-stamp cost would take effect Sunday, July 9.
The 66-cent price, should it pass muster, means stamp prices will have risen 32% since early 2019.
Just four years ago, first-class stamps were increased from 50 to 55 cents.
