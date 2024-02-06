Cost of first-class stamps on the rise

U.S. Postal Service announced Friday it has filed a request with the Postal Regulatory Commission for permission to raise the cost of first-class "Forever" stamps from 60 to 63 cents, effective Jan. 22.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that inflation would cause USPS's costs to exceed its 2022 budget plan by more than $1 billion, in citing rationale for the hike.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.