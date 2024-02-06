All sections
BusinessDecember 19, 2022

Cost of Christmas 2022

PNC Financial Services's Christmas Price Index is up 10.5% overall compared to 2021, reflecting what the Pittsburgh-based bank says is the third highest year-over-year increase in the 39-year history of the index. Drilling down, the cost for services is up 14.5% compared to 4.2% for goods...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
PNC Financial Services

PNC Financial Services's Christmas Price Index is up 10.5% overall compared to 2021, reflecting what the Pittsburgh-based bank says is the third highest year-over-year increase in the 39-year history of the index.

Drilling down, the cost for services is up 14.5% compared to 4.2% for goods.

Part of the sharp rise in service costs, said the news release accompanying PNC's CPI, is many states, including Missouri, have raised minimum wages.

Show Me State's hourly minimum of $11.15 will rise to $12 on Jan. 1.

Missouri's minimum wage has increased annually since 2019 because of voter approval of Proposition B the year before. In 2018, Show Me State minimum wage was $7.85 per hour and has risen $0.85 each year.

After 2023, the rate will be indexed and any increase will be tied to the federal Consumer Price Index.

According to the provisions of Prop. B, tipped employees must be paid at least half the prevailing state minimum.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

