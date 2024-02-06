In a world of cookie-cutter solutions, Cory’s Ace Hardware stands apart with its personalized service, quality products, and strong community ties. Located in the heart of Cape Girardeau, Cory’s Ace Hardware has become a favorite destination for residents seeking more than just tools — they’re looking for a business that understands their needs and offers tailored solutions.

Cory’s Ace Hardware combines the variety and convenience of a large retailer with the personal touch of a local business.

“Our team takes the time to understand the needs of our customers and offers tailored solutions, ensuring every visitor feels valued and supported,” said owner Cory Huskey “We combine the convenience and variety of a large retailer with the warmth and personalized service of a local store, making us a trusted choice for our customers.”

Unique Products and Services

Cory’s Ace Hardware is known for its range of specialized services that set it apart from the competition. These include custom paint mixing, key cutting, and small engine repair — services that save customers time and provide added convenience.

“These services and products are essential because they save our customers time and provide the convenience of getting specialized items and expert advice all in one place,” Huskey said.

The store also carries an extensive range of quality brands and hard-to-find items, appealing to both DIY enthusiasts and professionals. This selection allows the store to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

Exceptional Customer Service

Customer service is a core value at Cory’s Ace Hardware, and the staff routinely receives praise for their knowledge and helpfulness.

“Many customers appreciate that our team goes the extra mile to provide guidance on projects and recommend the best products for their needs,” Huskey said. This level of dedication helps Cory’s stand out from larger, more impersonal retailers, he said.

New customers are often impressed by the store’s product selection, which includes everything from basic hardware to specialty tools and seasonal items. And Cory’s Ace Hardware is always looking to expand its range of products and services based on customer feedback and market trends. But it’s the friendly and knowledgeable staff that keeps customers coming back.

The staff at Cory’s Ace Hardware goes above and beyond to ensure every customer leaves satisfied. Whether it’s carrying heavy items to a customer’s car, offering in-store repairs, or special-ordering hard-to-find items, the team is committed to making every visit memorable.

A Legacy of Local Entrepreneurship

Cory’s Ace Hardware’s roots in the community go back to its founding. The original owners instilled a strong sense of customer service and community involvement, values that continue to define the company culture today. Long-standing employees help maintain a welcoming environment, creating a store that feels like home to many in the Cape Girardeau area.

Community Involvement

Cory’s Ace Hardware’s commitment to Cape Girardeau extends far beyond the store’s walls. The business actively participates in local events, sponsors youth sports teams, and collaborates with community organizations to support local causes. This deep involvement in the community has helped Cory’s build trust and loyalty with its customers.

“We believe in giving back to the community that supports us, and we’re proud to be involved in making Cape Girardeau a better place,” Huskey said. “This commitment to community engagement is one of the reasons our customers trust and choose us, and it has undoubtedly contributed to being named the People’s Choice.”

Cory’s Ace Hardware is located at 1719 N Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. You can call them at 573-335-3900.