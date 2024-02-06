All sections
August 15, 2022
Cory Crosnoe accepts position with alma mater
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cory Crosnoe
Cory Crosnoe

Cory Crosnoe has announced he has accepted the principal's role at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, his elementary alma mater.

Crosnoe, 53, is a former principal at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High.

A member of Cape Girardeau Central High School's Athletics Hall of Fame for his prowess in multiple sports, Crosnoe also played baseball for Southeast Missouri State University and for Oral Roberts University.

Later, Crosnoe competed in the minor leagues as a third baseman for the Atlanta Braves organization.

Trinity's school year begins Wednesday.

