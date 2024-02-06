Coronavirus slows vehicle sales; area dealerships adapt to changes

Have you taken a look lately at some of the car dealership lots in Cape Girardeau?

If you think you saw fewer vehicles on the lots than normal, you're right.

I contacted several local dealerships last week to ask why their vehicle inventories seemed low and learned its partly by design and partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most all automotive manufacturers stopped their production lines for six or more weeks," Bob Neff of Ford Groves told me.

Supply chains, Bob said, were interrupted as many parts suppliers temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

"The average car has 30,000 parts," Bob explained, "and even the suppliers have suppliers. Every one of them was impacted. The timing and logistics of having all the right parts from all the suppliers to keep the lines going is insanely complicated during normal times, (so) imagine trying to figure it out now!"

Ford Groves, Bob said, didn't feel the impact of the production shutdown right away because it had a two-to-three month supply of vehicles on hand.

"So far we're selling about what we were last year, but it's getting tougher to do," Bob said. Fewer new car sales also meant fewer trade-ins as well.

The worst, he said, is hopefully over.

"We're seeing the transport trucks again," he said. "We're told each week will get a little better."

Tim Coad of Coad Chevrolet and Coad Toyota said dealers had "great inventories and great incentives" in April, May and June, which helped move existing stock and reduced dealership inventories.

"In June, and certainly in July, we experienced our lowest levels possible," he told me. "We're waiting to get stocked back up. It will take until September to see the usual levels of inventories."

The pandemic, Tim said, has not only posed challenges in terms of vehicle sales, but also in the parts and service departments of his and other dealerships.

"Our staff has had to deal with so many obstacles. Parts may not be available and, if so, maybe not all of what we need is available and shipping is taking longer," he said. "But our customers are the best. Everyone understands these times are not normal and we appreciate our customers and our employees working together."

Tim said he thinks inventory levels will be back to normal in a couple of months when 2021 models start arriving.

John Sinclair of John Sinclair Nissan has been in the automobile sales and service business for more than 40 years and followed his dad into the business. (As a kid growing up in Chester, Illinois, I can remember watching commercials on KPLR-TV out of St. Louis featuring John's dad, "Dave Sinclair, the South County Ford dealer.")

I had a cup of coffee with John last week and he told me the COVID-19 pandemic has probably led to more changes in automobile sales than anything else in decades.

"It has changed our business and, knock on wood, I think it's changed it for the better," John said. "We actually sold more used cars in March and May than we had the year before."

One reason for the sales increase, he said, is that his dealership found ways to streamline the car buying process and adapted to a growing number of car buyers who were shopping for vehicles online.

Just as more and more people are shifting their shopping habits for all kinds of household goods, John said a growing number of people are relying on the internet to buy a car.

In addition to online listings and photos of vehicles, John said his sales staff began offering "virtual" test drives.

"Two of our sales people would be in the car, one of them would drive and the other would video the test drive," he said. "People today are very 'click-click.' They want to see the videos of the vehicles."

By offering online sales, John told me, dealerships are able to overcome concerns of some car shoppers who are worried about buying a vehicle -- new or used -- during the pandemic.

"Some people say, 'I want to look at a car, but COVID's got us nervous,' and we can say, 'No problem,'" John said.