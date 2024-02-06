Following more than a year of construction, the U.S. 61 bridge project in Jackson is slated for completion in the coming months, weather permitting.

Penzel Construction of Jackson, the general contractor, began work in early October 2023. The project was supposed to be finished by November 2024, but Phil Penzel, the company’s chief executive officer, said additional construction and inclement weather have delayed it until March of this year.

“All the stars have to line up here. If one star is out of line, we’ve got to wait until they all line up the next time,” he said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has overseen the project with the goal of replacing a bridge over Hubble Creek and improving the surrounding stretch of road.

Access from Independence Street south to the Main Street roundabout has been limited to only residents of those blocks since construction began.

The project's price tag was originally around $7.09 million, though because of the increased workload, that amount has since risen to some $8.15 million.

“Once we removed all the pavement that was associated with our project, MoDOT paid us above and beyond our contract amount to ... improve the base under the driving surface,” Penzel said. “... For every day we worked on it, that day got added to the end of our contract.”

Crews had to dig deeper than originally intended to add a geo-grid reinforcing fabric and filter fabric, stabilizing parts of the road that were settling unevenly. They then added crushed stone to build back to the subgrade where concrete could finally be poured.

“At the beginning, we were delayed I think a couple months due to waiting on utilities to be moved and relocated ... and then we had to do a lot of extra work because none of the soil underneath the existing pavement was good on the entire project,” project manager Corby Renaud said.

The concrete has been poured in, but must be properly marked before motorists can use it.