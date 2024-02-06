All sections
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Contour maiden voyage Tuesday from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Contour Airlines will begin offering passenger service out of Cape Girardeau beginning Tuesday.
Contour Airlines, a passenger service based in Smyrna, Tennessee, is expected to fly its inaugural flight out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18.

Contour, which succeeded SkyWest as the local airport's carrier, is advertising one-way flights to and from Nashville, Tennessee for $49 if booked by Oct. 31.

