Contour maiden voyage Tuesday from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Contour Airlines, a passenger service based in Smyrna, Tennessee, is expected to fly its inaugural flight out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18.
Contour, which succeeded SkyWest as the local airport's carrier, is advertising one-way flights to and from Nashville, Tennessee for $49 if booked by Oct. 31.
