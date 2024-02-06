All sections
BusinessMay 24, 2021

Construction firm sponsoring 'idea' contest for students

S.M. Wilson & Company, a construction/design firm headquartered in the St. Louis area with an office in Cape Girardeau, is marking its 100th anniversary this year by partnering with the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA) to introduce the SKILLED Centennial Award...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

S.M. Wilson & Company, a construction/design firm headquartered in the St. Louis area with an office in Cape Girardeau, is marking its 100th anniversary this year by partnering with the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA) to introduce the SKILLED Centennial Award.

The award will recognize a student or student group in an MSBA district exemplifying the mission of the award, which is to "inspire the future of construction."

Those who enter the contest can win $1,000 for their creative ideas about how they would inspire their local community.

"Whether it is a simple or complex idea, the goal is to provide an opportunity for the next generation to be exposed to STEAM learning opportunities," according to a flyer about the contest. STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and/or math.

More information about the contest, including a contact form for more details, may be found online at www.tinyurl.com/CentennialAwards.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

