Construction firm sponsoring 'idea' contest for students

S.M. Wilson & Company, a construction/design firm headquartered in the St. Louis area with an office in Cape Girardeau, is marking its 100th anniversary this year by partnering with the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA) to introduce the SKILLED Centennial Award.

The award will recognize a student or student group in an MSBA district exemplifying the mission of the award, which is to "inspire the future of construction."

Those who enter the contest can win $1,000 for their creative ideas about how they would inspire their local community.