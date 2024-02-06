Constructing Cape Girardeau: New buildings, new plans

Development is a measure of a city’s health and progress in many ways, and Cape Girardeau has no shortage of current and ongoing construction projects.

These projects are bringing vital services to Cape Girardeau, such as housing for new and expectant mothers, and services that will enhance the quality of life for the region, such as the $107 million redevelopment of the West Park Mall. The latter will be one of “the biggest private investment projects” to happen in the region, according to Nick Martin, president of project partner Pilot Construction Solutions.

Crews work on landscaping and put the finishing touches on the new Catholic Charities of Southeast Missouri LifeHouse. (Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer)

Some of the projects such as The Riverview hotel were recently completed, others will be finished by the end of the year, such as The Pickleball Factory and Parc Motor Club, while multi-phase projects like the redevelopment of West Park Mall will take three to four years.

Here, B Magazine digs deeper into five construction projects that are reshaping what life in Southeast Missouri looks like.

Building for better lives

One of the recently completed construction projects was designed to give newborns a better start in the world.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) built the LifeHouse in Cape Girardeau at 535 Main St. The new building provides the same services as their LifeHouse facility in Springfield: chiefly, to assist pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Ken Palermo, CEO of CCSOMO, said the building provides “… all the different life attributes that help them [mothers] move forward on a more supportive and self-sufficient path, as they’re waiting for the birth of their child and up to a year afterwards.”

Each expectant or new mother lives in their own suite complete with a restroom and kitchen. There are 15 suites in total, with enough room for a mother, her baby and a sibling under 5 years old.

“I think that lends toward the dignity of providing some of these services and having something they can call their home,” Palermo said.

CCSOMO provides budgeting, cooking, mental health and substance abuse programs. They help mothers acquire work and attain an education if they need to do so.

“Every life skill that someone might need us to help build up, we can offer,” Palermo said.

He added the LifeHouse would take in any woman who reaches out to CCSOMO and meets their criteria.

The Cape Girardeau LifeHouse’s grand opening took place on Friday, April 19.

Residents will be admitted starting April 29.

Construction began on Jan. 30, 2023, the same day Palermo joined CCSOMO.

Workers construct a wall that will separate The Pickleball Factory from Parc Motor Club as the former Thorngate Factory is transformed. (Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer)

Perryville-based Robinson Construction Company completed the building. CCSOMO also worked with the St. Louis-based consulting firm NAVIGATE Building Solutions.

“They are supportive. They are intuitive. They have the expertise and background to get us through a project like this,” Palermo said of both companies.

A capital campaign to construct the facility raised more than $9 million between donations, pledges and state grants.

Many religious groups, Catholic and otherwise, offered support for the facility. Different employers have also reached out, willing to work with the mothers whenever they are ready to look for work.

Palermo said he hoped the completion of the LifeHouse and The Riverview hotel 1,000 feet up the road will motivate development along the northern stretch of Main Street.

A Beautiful View

The Riverview by Century Casinos hotel at 777 N. Main St. opened April 4, just in time for guests to book rooms for the Southeast Missouri State University sesquicentennial ball and solar eclipse a few days later.

The hotel’s debut is not the only aspect differentiating it from other hotels in the city.

“This is different from your typical hotel,” Lyle Randolph, vice president of operations and general manager for Century Casinos in Missouri, said. “… I think the experience we’re trying to create is something unique and something special to Cape Girardeau, especially for downtown.”

The Riverview is connected directly to Century Casino and the entertainment options that are available there or in the adjoining event center.

“As opposed to it being just a standalone hotel, the casino brings the opportunity for an overall entertainment complex where there are multiple things to do,” Randolph said.

The hotel features 69 rooms across seven floors. Most of the rooms, as the name implies, are designed to have an optimal view of the Mississippi River and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

“The views you’ll see in the hotel are ones that haven’t been available for a long time,” Randolph said.

The Riverview is not the first hotel of that name in downtown Cape Girardeau. A previous Riverview Hotel was one of the prominent buildings along Main Street during the 19th century before it was destroyed in a conflagration in 1916.

A new hotel had been proposed as soon as the casino first opened in 2012. When Century Casinos took over in 2019, they ramped up their plans.

Penzel Construction, based out of Jackson, spent just under two years building The Riverview.

“It’s not an easy task, but we all had the same goal in mind, and I think it’s a tribute to the talent locally,” Randolph said. “… They knocked it out of the park and did that in the midst of rising costs of materials and supply chain issues.”

Randolph said the hotel attracts people looking for different forms of entertainment and helps expose them to what Cape Girardeau has to offer, both in terms of experiences and views.

“In some ways, we’re very fortunate we have a flood wall that protects us from the river, but it also blocks the view,” he said.

Originally, the hotel was going to be built on the other side of the casino, by its event center, but that plan was soon nixed to get a better angle of the river.

“I think you had to get five stories tall before you could see over our building and see the river,” Randolph explained.

He wants the creation of the hotel to generate additional interest in downtown development.