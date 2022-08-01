Considering Cape Girardeau's place in a coming EV world

A comparatively small number of Americans currently have an electric vehicle but government officials, automakers and a growing number of U.S. municipalities say factors such as fossil fuel prices and environmental concerns are decidedly pointing to a plug-in future.

Among states, California boasts the highest percentage of U.S. EV users at 6%, according to Olsson, the Overland Park, Kansas-based consultant hired by Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO).

SEMPO, which holds public meetings monthly at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre, is a federally mandated and funded policy-making organization overseeing transportation planning for the Cape Girardeau-Jackson urbanized area.

Olsson, at SEMPO's behest, authored a 71-page EV readiness plan, which SEMPO members will discuss at their Aug. 17 meeting.

SEMPO authorized the plan, according to the document delivered to the transportation agency this summer, "to inform the general public, transportation agencies, EV stakeholders, private businesses and local government entities of the advent of increased EV ownership and EV infrastructure deployment within the SEMPO (region)," an area including the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, portions of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties and portions of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, and Alexander County, Illinois.

Olsson further states the local plan is "part of a nationwide effort to prepare local governments for the deployment of EVs."

Alex McElroy, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), shows the draft of a new electric vehicle readiness plan, which SEMPO members will discuss at their upcoming Aug. 17 meeting. The plan, which could be formally adopted at SEMPO's September meeting, will be a resource as the region moves into an EV future, McElroy said. Jeff Long

State

Missouri is far behind the Golden State in moving toward electric vehicles, with only 6,740 registered EV vehicles total in the Show Me State in May, according to Chicago-based car buying app CoPilot.

Sales to-date of electric vehicles in SEMPO's region, said Olsson, "are not tracked."

OIsson's report show EV sales account for just under 5% of U.S. annual vehicle sales currently.

CoPilot also said Missouri has 1,053 charging stations, which the app reports is No. 14 in the U.S.

"Missouri is set to receive $99 million over five years for EV build out through the bipartisan infrastructure law — for charging stations," said Alex McElroy, SEMPO's executive director.

Local

The Olsson report shows a total of seven charging station locations in Cape Girardeau County — with all but one considered non-networked.