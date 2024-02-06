All sections
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Congressman Smith's office to hold event in Chaffee

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's office has announced it plans to host a mobile office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chaffee Library, 202 Wright Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri. Smith is not expected to be present but a member of his staff will be on hand to provide one-on-one service to any constituents having an issue with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs or Internal Revenue Service, or who need other assistance...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's office has announced it plans to host a mobile office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chaffee Library, 202 Wright Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri.

Smith is not expected to be present but a member of his staff will be on hand to provide one-on-one service to any constituents having an issue with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs or Internal Revenue Service, or who need other assistance.

The mobile office, according to a release, is considered confidential and is not open to media.

More information may be obtained by calling Smith's Cape Girardeau district office, (573) 335-0101.

Business
