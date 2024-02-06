Congressman Smith's office to hold event in Chaffee

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's office has announced it plans to host a mobile office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chaffee Library, 202 Wright Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri.
Smith is not expected to be present but a member of his staff will be on hand to provide one-on-one service to any constituents having an issue with a federal agency, such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs or Internal Revenue Service, or who need other assistance.
The mobile office, according to a release, is considered confidential and is not open to media.
More information may be obtained by calling Smith's Cape Girardeau district office, (573) 335-0101.
