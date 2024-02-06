Compostable 'bioplastics' make inroads with consumers

Looking for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics -- especially single-use items such as bags, straws and picnic tableware -- many supermarkets and vendors are offering an array of compostable alternatives made from plant fibers or starches.

"The market for compostable products is growing at an incredible pace," said Olga Kachook, sustainability manager for Petaluma, California-based World Centric, which makes ones geared mostly toward food services in stadiums, school cafeterias, hotels, restaurants and convention centers. Those facilities work with industrial composting facilities, which can cut their waste exponentially.

Bioplastics, as the rapidly evolving products are also known, can be made from corn, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, wheat fiber, sugar, or sometimes even shrimp shells, seaweed or algae. Not all bioplastics are compostable, but those that are can go right into one big industrial-composting bin along with food waste.

"Ultimately, all households will need to have a three-bin system, for industrial compost, recycling and waste. Consumers and companies are trying hard to identify more sustainable ways of doing things, and compostable products are an important part of the picture," said Rhodes Yepsen, executive director of the New York-based Biodegradable Products Institute, which offers a certification ensuring products claiming to be compostable actually are.

Items must be thin enough to be compostable. Products that are certified compostable either carry BPI's seal of approval or are listed on the organization's website.

The number of certified compostable products has increased by 80 percent in the past few years, according to BPI. Many of these products, such as bags, cups and dishes, are increasingly available in grocery stores.

But compostable technology is still new, and regardless of whether products are certified, it's best to check with your local composting facility before adding them to the rest of your organic waste, experts agree.

Melissa Ozawa, gardening and features editor at Martha Stewart Living magazine, said, "The best thing you can do is to use reusables. Keep your own utensils at work, your own tote bag for the grocery store, glass containers for home storage. And if you decide to use bioplastics and don't have access to a composting facility, consider joining with others in your community to try to get one. They won't biodegrade in your home garden or in a landfill."

Yepsen said more than 5 million households already have three-bin systems.