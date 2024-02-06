Competitor casino opens in southern Illinois

Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, illinois, formally opened Friday, Aug. 25, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand to participate in the formal ribbon cutting.
Walker's Bluff is a 190,000-square-foot facility with a 116-room hotel located approximately 75 minutes by vehicle from Cape Girardeau.
Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., plans to debut its new six-story, 69-room hotel in the first half of 2024.
Groundbreaking for Century Casino Cape's hotel was held May 26 with Jackson's Penzel Construction as general contractor.
