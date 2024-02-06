All sections
BusinessAugust 28, 2023

Competitor casino opens in southern Illinois

Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, illinois, formally opened Friday, Aug. 25, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand to participate in the formal ribbon cutting. Walker's Bluff is a 190,000-square-foot facility with a 116-room hotel located approximately 75 minutes by vehicle from Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined gaming officials and others at the Friday, Aug. 25, ribbon cutting for Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, Illinois. Century Casino Cape Girardeau will open a 69-room hotel at 777 N. Main St. in the first half of 2024.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined gaming officials and others at the Friday, Aug. 25, ribbon cutting for Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, Illinois. Century Casino Cape Girardeau will open a 69-room hotel at 777 N. Main St. in the first half of 2024.Courtesy Southern Illinoisan

Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort in Carterville, illinois, formally opened Friday, Aug. 25, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand to participate in the formal ribbon cutting.

Walker's Bluff is a 190,000-square-foot facility with a 116-room hotel located approximately 75 minutes by vehicle from Cape Girardeau.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St., plans to debut its new six-story, 69-room hotel in the first half of 2024.

Groundbreaking for Century Casino Cape's hotel was held May 26 with Jackson's Penzel Construction as general contractor.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
