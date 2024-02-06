Company owners need to step in when staffers can't get along

NEW YORK -- When four of Zach Hendrix's staffers couldn't get along or even speak to one another, he tried talking, cajoling and negotiating with them. But nothing worked.

He couldn't fire any of the staffers -- they're too critical to the success of GreenPal, a business that helps homeowners find lawn care services through an app and a website.

So, Hendrix tried a novel approach: He formed a soccer team including the four workers.

When employees of a small business can't get along and maybe even despise each other, the discord can threaten a company's productivity and existence. Key staffers could quit in frustration. And with a low unemployment rate -- 3.7 percent in the latest Labor Department report -- and shrinking labor pool, owners can't afford to lose their best workers. Thinly staffed small businesses are especially vulnerable if a key employee leaves, so it becomes incumbent on a boss to look for a solution when there's ongoing workplace animosity.

Hendrix, co-founder of the Nashville, Tennessee-based GreenPal, considered alternatives such as allowing one or more staffers to work remotely or relocating their workstations to different places in the office. But that wouldn't have gotten to the root of the problem -- these staffers, whom Hendrix calls "high-performing yet headstrong," didn't want to work with each other.

But after they started playing soccer together, they developed respect for one another and learned how to be better colleagues.

The team even finished second in its league.

Workplace animosity going beyond the occasional disagreement can have a variety of causes including personality conflicts, jealousy over salary and assignments, a stressful atmosphere in general. An owner should start searching for a solution by listening to staffers and taking their feelings seriously, even if the boss doesn't agree with their point of view, said Rick Gibbs, a consultant with the Houston-based human resources provider Insperity.

"You need to be validating it rather than saying, 'Get over it,'" Gibbs said. "Even if you've got enough to do, you should be understanding what pushes the buttons of these people."

Miscommunication can be a factor in ongoing disagreements, especially when staffers email or text rather than talk; the lack of body language and other non-verbal cues for workers to interpret leads to misunderstandings.

As Dave Lane learned, getting staffers to sit down and talk can help.

Lane, CEO of employee survey company Inventiv, didn't know there was a problem until "my top designer comes into my office on the verge of tears saying, 'You need to go deal with this jerk.'" The "jerk" was a top developer, whose emailed responses tended to be terse and gave the impression he was a cold, rude person. Lane persuaded the staffers to meet one-on-one.

"Half an hour later, the designer came back to my office to let me know they had a great talk and would start relying more on face-to-face meetings or phone calls to share ideas whenever email conversations stopped feeling productive," said Lane, whose company is based in Nashville.