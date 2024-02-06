All sections
BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Companies with local presence reach out in Ian's wake

Hurricane Ian corporate response, including among those businesses with a Southeast Missouri footprint, is noted in the wake of destruction brought by the hurricane, now a tropical storm, which moved from Florida into North and South Carolina over the weekend...

Jeff Long
Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site of what used to be the store Friday on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Florida.Amy Beth Bennett ~ South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Local muralist Candy Miller, left, embraces Ana Kapel, the manager of the Pier Peddler, a gift shop that sold women's fashions, as she becomes emotional at the site of what used to be the store Friday on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Florida.Amy Beth Bennett ~ South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Hurricane Ian corporate response, including among those businesses with a Southeast Missouri footprint, is noted in the wake of destruction brought by the hurricane, now a tropical storm, which moved from Florida into North and South Carolina over the weekend.

  • Walmart is helping employees evacuate to safety with 400 drivers in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia activated to support recovery efforts. Walmart and Sam's Club pushed more than $23 million in additional water and disaster related merchandise ahead of the storm, including 600 truckloads of water.
  • Lowe's Home Improvement has staged 30 fuel trucks in Lowe's locations in the impacted region to aid in re-entry after Ian passes. Stores in counties not directly impacted by the storm's path have received additional storm and recovery-related products — including generators, water, gas cans, sand, plywood, batteries and flashlights.
  • U-Haul offered 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage at 43 Florida locations as families evacuated.
  • AT&T is waiving talk, text and date overage charges for the company's impacted postpaid and prepaid customers through Oct. 28.

Business

