BusinessOctober 12, 2021

Community Partnership to host Halloween event

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the CPSEMO offices, 40 S. Sprigg St., the site of the former Cape Girardeau police headquarters. For more information or to arrange for a trunk at the event, email contactus@cpsemo.org...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the CPSEMO offices, 40 S. Sprigg St., the site of the former Cape Girardeau police headquarters.

For more information or to arrange for a trunk at the event, email contactus@cpsemo.org.

