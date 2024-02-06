Community Partnership to host Halloween event

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the CPSEMO offices, 40 S. Sprigg St., the site of the former Cape Girardeau police headquarters.
For more information or to arrange for a trunk at the event, email contactus@cpsemo.org.
