Community Partnership honors Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System has been honored with this year's Kasten Award from Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.
Named for former state Rep. Mary Kasten of Cape Girardeau, the commendation is given to an individual or organization "exemplifying strength and commitment to the community and whose work is recognized as a building block of support for CPSEMO," the not-for-profit said in a statement.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.