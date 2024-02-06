Four new members have joined the Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors. They are Brandi Bass, April Creech, Cheryl Ellis and Mandy Keys.

Brandi Bass

Bass is an agent with Coalter Insurance Group. She is active with Business Networking International, the Cape Girardeau USBC (United States Bowling Congress) board and the Southeast Missouri Soccer Club.

April Creech

Creech is an outside sales representative with tpc (The Printing Co.) and is a member of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce. She also recently participated in the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Dancing with the Show Me Stars.

Cheryl Ellis

Ellis is the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's executive assistant. She is a 16-year member of SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) and brings many years of fundraising experience to the foundation, including work with the American Cancer Society Cancer Gala and the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit. She has also been involved in numerous community organizations, including the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Community), the Mental Health Coalition, Silverwalk Beagles and Hounds, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and the Riverfest Association.