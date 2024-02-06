Four new members have joined the Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors. They are Brandi Bass, April Creech, Cheryl Ellis and Mandy Keys.
Bass is an agent with Coalter Insurance Group. She is active with Business Networking International, the Cape Girardeau USBC (United States Bowling Congress) board and the Southeast Missouri Soccer Club.
Creech is an outside sales representative with tpc (The Printing Co.) and is a member of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce. She also recently participated in the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Dancing with the Show Me Stars.
Ellis is the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's executive assistant. She is a 16-year member of SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) and brings many years of fundraising experience to the foundation, including work with the American Cancer Society Cancer Gala and the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit. She has also been involved in numerous community organizations, including the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Community), the Mental Health Coalition, Silverwalk Beagles and Hounds, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and the Riverfest Association.
Keys is assistant superintendent of special services with the Cape Girardeau School District and serves as the district's homeless/foster-care liaison. She also co-leads Celebrate Recovery at Lynwood Baptist Church and works closely with school families as part of the Community Counseling Center's Youth Day program
The foundation board supports the Community Counseling Center's work to restore, bring hope, motivate and inspire healing to mental health clients in the organization's five-county service area.
Clayton Leming recently joined Belladona Salon and Spa, 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite F, in Cape Girardeau.
Leming graduated from Trendsetters School of Cosmetology and Barbering in Cape Girardeau in March following eight months and approximately 1,000 hours of coursework. A licensed barber, Leming's services include haircuts, straight razor shaves, skin treatments, children's haircuts, waxing and more.
Belladona's hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays. Leming's hours are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Appointments may be scheduled through the salon's website, www.belladonasalons.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
