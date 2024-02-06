Community conversation in south Cape Girardeau slated

United Way of Southeast Missouri and PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) is partnering to bring an additional "Community Conversation" to south Cape Girardeau on Jan. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.
The community conversation is a guided focus group with a facilitator seeking feedback from participants.
Tamara Zellars Buck, PORCH chairwoman and a professor at Southeast Missouri State University will facilitate the conversation.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.