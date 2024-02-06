Community college partnering with marijuana grower

A partnership appears to be budding between a marijuana cultivator and a community college in Southern Illinois.

Representatives of Shawnee Community College (SCC) in Ullin, Illinois, have been meeting with employees of aeriz, a cannabis cultivation firm planning an expansion in Union County, Illinois.

The discussions, taking place at SCC's extension center in Anna, Illinois, are part of a planning process for the college and the marijuana grower to develop training and employment strategies for aeriz. The collaboration includes workforce development training, career services and job screening assistance.

According to a news release from the college, aeriz is planning to build a new facility on property in the Anna area. The project will reportedly create approximately 300 jobs, including positions as trimmers, growers, extractors, harvesters and packers. The company has already begun hiring and expects the expansion to continue through early 2022.