BusinessJune 7, 2021

Community college partnering with marijuana grower

A partnership appears to be budding between a marijuana cultivator and a community college in Southern Illinois. Representatives of Shawnee Community College (SCC) in Ullin, Illinois, have been meeting with employees of aeriz, a cannabis cultivation firm planning an expansion in Union County, Illinois...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A partnership appears to be budding between a marijuana cultivator and a community college in Southern Illinois.

Representatives of Shawnee Community College (SCC) in Ullin, Illinois, have been meeting with employees of aeriz, a cannabis cultivation firm planning an expansion in Union County, Illinois.

The discussions, taking place at SCC's extension center in Anna, Illinois, are part of a planning process for the college and the marijuana grower to develop training and employment strategies for aeriz. The collaboration includes workforce development training, career services and job screening assistance.

According to a news release from the college, aeriz is planning to build a new facility on property in the Anna area. The project will reportedly create approximately 300 jobs, including positions as trimmers, growers, extractors, harvesters and packers. The company has already begun hiring and expects the expansion to continue through early 2022.

SCC is working with aeriz to develop training programs that will be part of the company's new employee orientation process. The college plans to use its extension center in Anna to train new aeriz employees and will incorporate several college courses in the workforce development training process. Potential topics will include basic computer skills, sanitation, extraction methods, and cannabis industry rules and regulations.

SCC will also assist aeriz with employee applicant screenings based on job descriptions provided by aeriz for each available position.

Additional details will be worked out in the coming weeks.

More information is available by contacting the SCC communications department at (618) 634-3270.

