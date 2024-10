Business April 19, 2021

Commercial building permits — U-Haul, Advanced Dermatology & Safe Spot Self-Storage

The City of Cape Girardeau issued four commercial building permits in the past two weeks. The permits were issued to: n U-Haul, 778 Progress St. in Cape Girardeau, in connection with the next phase of self-storage lockers at the business. The project has an estimated cost of $350,000...