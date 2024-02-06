All sections
April 26, 2021
Commercial building permit issued for Bi-State Oil convenience store
The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office reports issuing one commercial building permit last week. The permit was issued to: n Kiefner Brothers Inc. for the addition of coolers and an interior remodeling of the Bi-State Oil convenience store at 612 S. Sprigg St. at an estimated cost of $300,000...
Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau's development services office reports issuing one commercial building permit last week.

The permit was issued to:

  • Kiefner Brothers Inc. for the addition of coolers and an interior remodeling of the Bi-State Oil convenience store at 612 S. Sprigg St. at an estimated cost of $300,000.

Business

