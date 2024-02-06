Commerce Bank to close branch in Cape Girardeau

Commerce Bank has informed customers via U.S. mail it will permanently close its Cape North branch at 1800 Cape La Croix Road effective at the close of business Friday, Nov. 10.
"We are exploring options for enhancements to our branch network in Cape Girardeau to better meet the needs of customers in the area and better position Commerce and the Cape Girardeau community for success," the missive read.
Two Commerce Bank branches will remain in Cape Girardeau County: 160 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau and 2025 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
