Commerce Bank analyst weighs odds for recession at economic luncheon

Scott Colbert, executive vice president, chief economist and director of fixed income management with Commerce Trust, a division of Commerce Bank, said a recession does not appear to be on the horizon.

Colbert made the prediction at the Commerce Bank State of the Economy Lunch on Wednesday, May 8, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Dr. in Cape Girardeau. He served as the event’s keynote speaker.

During his presentation, Colbert said the economy has grown by 30% compared to before the coronavirus pandemic, but two-thirds of that is due to inflation.

While economic growth is slowing down, Colbert said, inflation levels are falling faster.

“I think you’re going to start to see some modest progress on inflation. Will it be enough to let the Fed drop short-term rates near-term? No, but by the end of the year we might see enough progress to begin to dip toward that,” he said.

Ultimately, Colbert said the country has to get wages and salary growth below 4% to get inflation below the Federal Reserve Board’s target of 2%. He said he believed one interest rate cut is coming sometime after the 2024 presidential election.