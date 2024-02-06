Comfort Keepers in Cape Girardeau under new ownership

Mark and Melody Harpur are the new owners of Comfort Keepers -- At Home Help, with offices at 1918 N. Kingshighway, Suite 109, in Cape Girardeau.
Mark is employed by Genesis Transportation while Melody recently left her position as director of marketing and community development for the Lutheran Home.
The Harpurs have advertised on social media the availability of part-time and full-time caregiving jobs.
Those interested may also call (573) 339-1777.
