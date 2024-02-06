Combination music store, watering hole coming to Cape Girardeau

Spectrum Record Lounge, a combination bar and record store, is expected to open this summer at 113 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, a site formerly known as Pour House sports bar.

Parker Bond

Travis Tyson and Parker Bond are part-owners and co-proprietors of the coming establishment.

"We'll have mostly vinyl records with a curated section of CDs and cassettes for sale," said Tyson, a former general manager of Cape Girardeau's Primo Vino. "I'm a lifelong collector of music and, hopefully, people are still into physical media. If not, we'll have a bar so a customer could have a drink while they listen."

Still in the build-out stage, Spectrum will have a bar/lounge on one side with a record store on the other with a half-wall in between.

Tyson explained there will be two separate doors so customers can enter directly either into the store or into the bar.

Tyson said he got his vision for Spectrum Record Lounge from an experience in 2004 at Easy Street Records in West Seattle, Washington.