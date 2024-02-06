Column: Making it work

In 1943, Albert Einstein received a letter from a young girl seeking mathematics advice. She was struggling in her studies. The physicist consoled her.

"Do not worry about your difficulties in mathematics," he wrote in his reply. "For I can assure you mine are still greater."

I have relatively few problems that require math, but some recent encounters with remarkable individuals have reminded me of Einstein's exchange.

Working on this issue of Business Today, I spoke with Ann Butler and can now imagine how that young girl in 1943 might have felt upon reading Einstein's reply.

After hearing what Butler went through -- and still goes through -- to start and build her business, Edible Education, my own stresses, failures and difficulties don't seem so insurmountable.

Butler's business is on track to hit $1 million in sales this year, and yet she joked that the emotional roller coaster of entrepreneurship is still "pathetic."