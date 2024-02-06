Column: Be the captain of your soul

I am not an entrepreneur. I've never moved my own widgets or -- as far as I know -- had a so-called million-dollar idea. Call me a non-trepreneur.

But after learning a bit about people who do start businesses, I decided to see what would happen if I tried acting like one. What happened was I bought a bicycle.

We tend to celebrate entrepreneurs for their courage, ambition and determination -- and rightly so. Starting a business is a radical exercise in personal agency; each one a case-study in achievement. To that end, Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell quoted William Ernest Henley's poem "Invictus":

"I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul."

But what does that look like on the ground level? I more admire the practical steps entrepreneurs take to achieve their objectives. Some are small steps. Others seem obvious. But I found something as simple as articulating a goal can be liberating.

My goal was to bring a neglected road bike back to life. I imagined having to pitch the project to investors and identify potential obstacles. Do I have enough time and resources? What tools do I need? How do bikes work?